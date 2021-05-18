Lactation Pod Helps Breastfeeding Moms

The lactation pod provides a safe, private and quiet space to pump breast milk without inconveniencing anyone.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is the first hospital in South Carolina to install two Mamava® lactation pods inside the hospital. The pods provide a private, comfortable, convenient space for mothers to breastfeed their babies or pump breast milk. The pods are for hospital employees and visitors. Below, meet Lexington Medical Center nurse Deborah Belton, RN, BSN, PCCN, who uses one of the pods daily. She writes about the experience in her own words.

My husband David and I have two beautiful girls. Amara is three years old and Ariella is four months old. I work as a clinical coordinator at Lexington Medical Center.

Breastfeeding is important to me. Our bodies are amazing! I’m fortunate to be able to provide the best nutrition possible for my little one knowing that she’s receiving everything she needs.

The lactation pod provides a safe, private and quiet space to pump breast milk without inconveniencing anyone. I use it in the early morning and late afternoon each day that I’m at work.

One of my favorite things about the pod is that the space allows my body to relax. The fan is calming to me and sometimes dimming the lights allows you to slip away for a great pumping session.

I want other nursing moms to know that it’s important to have a clean, private space to be able to provide nutrition for your baby. Although it may be challenging, make time during your day at work to maintain your supply.