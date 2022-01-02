LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Get your tickets for the Lake Murray Bridal Show “Season of Love” today!
Our exciting show of wedding professionals will help make your dream wedding a reality. There will be many talented vendors, a selfie station, door prizes, and the winner of the Dream Honeymoon Giveaway will be announced! Our show will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1pm-4pm at Saluda Shoals Park River Center in Columbia, SC.
Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Click below to reserve your tickets now!”