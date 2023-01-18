Lexington Medical Center Announces 2023 Community Grants

The grants go to organizations in the Midlands that enhance the health and well-being of community members.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is pleased to award $1,330,650 to 26 Midlands organizations through its 2023 Community Outreach grants program. Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Committee and the Lexington Medical Center Foundation award the grants to organizations in the Midlands that enhance the health and well-being of community members.

This year’s grants recipients were:

American Red Cross

Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center

Burn Foundation of America

Children's Cancer Partners

Communities in Schools of SC

Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center

Fact Forward

Free Medical Clinic

Good Samaritan Clinic

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Homeless No More

Lions Vision Services

LRADAC Foundation - Healing Families; MedNeed of SC

Midlands Technical College

MIRCI

Nancy K. Perry Children's Shelter

Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery

Palmetto Place

Pathways to Healing

Sistercare, Inc.

The Courage Center

Transition

United Way - Dental Clinic

United Way - Vision Clinic

Welvista

“Lexington Medical Center is happy to provide financial support to these partner organizations to address community health care needs, advance the core mission of our hospital, and bridge the health care gaps within our service area.,” said Thomas Tafel, Community Outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center.