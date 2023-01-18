Lexington Medical Center Announces 2023 Community Grants

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is pleased to award $1,330,650 to 26 Midlands organizations through its 2023 Community Outreach grants program. Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Committee and the Lexington Medical Center Foundation award the grants to organizations in the Midlands that enhance the health and well-being of community members.
This year’s grants recipients were:
- American Red Cross
- Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center
- Burn Foundation of America
- Children's Cancer Partners
- Communities in Schools of SC
- Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center
- Fact Forward
- Free Medical Clinic
- Good Samaritan Clinic
- Harvest Hope Food Bank
- Homeless No More
- Lions Vision Services
- LRADAC Foundation - Healing Families; MedNeed of SC
- Midlands Technical College
- MIRCI
- Nancy K. Perry Children's Shelter
- Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery
- Palmetto Place
- Pathways to Healing
- Sistercare, Inc.
- The Courage Center
- Transition
- United Way - Dental Clinic
- United Way - Vision Clinic
- Welvista
“Lexington Medical Center is happy to provide financial support to these partner organizations to address community health care needs, advance the core mission of our hospital, and bridge the health care gaps within our service area.,” said Thomas Tafel, Community Outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center.
Giving criteria for Lexington Medical Center prioritizes organizations serving the local community’s health needs, increasing access to health care services for underserved populations, improving education about and prevention of health problems resulting from social and environmental issues, demonstrating collaboration with existing health care initiatives, improving access to health care and support services for vulnerable and at-risk populations, and improving the capacity of safety net services and providers.