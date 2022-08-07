Lexington Medical Center Named One of Best Places to Work in SC

This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in the state of South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year.

This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in the state of South Carolina. Companies from across the state participated in the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part measured employee experience with a robust survey for employees. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Behind the outstanding services, comprehensive programs and state-of-the-art facilities that make up Lexington Medical Center’s network of care are the employees who combine their exemplary skills and talents to provide high-quality health services,” said Brian Smith, vice president of Human Resources at Lexington Medical Center. “This recognition is even more impressive when you think of the challenges we faced in the past two years with COVID-19. Our commitment to patient safety, care standards and experience, however, never wavered. Neither did our commitment to take care of each other.”

In addition to comprehensive benefits that start on day one of employment, Lexington Medical Center provides employees with free immunizations, annual health screenings and mammograms, and an on-site Employee Health Clinic. Its free, confidential employee assistance program is available to employees and their immediate family members for a variety of services, while its post-trauma resources and respite spaces at its facilities give employees a place to recharge and restore.