Cancer transitions class for those finishing treatment

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you a cancer survivor who has completed treatment in the last 24 months? Lexington Medical Center is looking for participants for a new program called “Cancer Transitions: Moving Beyond Treatment.” This first-of-its-kind program in the Midlands is free and designed to help cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. It’s for individuals who have completed cancer treatment within the last two years.

Sessions will take place on Tuesdays, May 4 to June 8 from 9:00 a.m. – Noon inside Lexington Oncology located on the Lexington Medical Center campus in West Columbia. Each class will focus on specific cancer survivorship issues including exercise, mental health, nutrition and post-treatment medical care.

Research shows that both men and women who participate can experience significant changes including less worry about the negative impacts of cancer, better physical and social functioning, more commitment to physical activity and improvements in dietary habits.

“Lexington Medical Cancer Center provides a comprehensive and multi-disciplinary approach to treating cancer from diagnosis through recovery,” said Natasha Stoudemire, manager of cancer programs at Lexington Medical Center. “We are fortunate to be able to provide these educational classes to patients navigating a new life after their cancer journey.”