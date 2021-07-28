Lexington Medical Center Foundation to Host 'Wine on the River' on August 21

The annual event features live music, wine, craft beer and culinary tastings.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center Foundation will host “Wine on the River” at the West Columbia Riverwalk on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The annual event features live music, wine, craft beer and culinary tastings. This year, proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s “Linda’s Love” fund, which provides holistic health programs offering emotional and psychological support for patients and families at Lexington Medical Center.

“Wine on the River allows people to enjoy an evening by the beautiful sights and sounds of the Congaree River while sampling delicious food and beverages, as well as supporting a cause that benefits many people in our community,” said Amy Lanier, executive director of the Lexington Medical Center Foundation.

The Around the World culinary tasting and wine pairing will feature food prepared by Capital City Catering. South Carolina breweries will provide craft beer. There will also be sangria and a special mocktail.

Tickets for “Wine on the River” are $60 in advance and $65 at the door. To purchase tickets, call (803) 791-2540 or go to WineOnTheRiverSC.com. Food, wine and beer tastings are included in the ticket price. Each year, “Wine on the River” boasts a sold-out crowd of approximately 700 people.

For this year’s event, attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Organizers will offer a rapid pass check-in for individuals who provide proof of vaccination when purchasing tickets online. Or they will check COVID-19 vaccination cards at the event registration desk upon check-in. They will also be required to show valid identification to confirm they are of the legal drinking age of 21.

The West Columbia Riverwalk is located at 121 Alexander Road in West Columbia.

The Lexington Medical Center Foundation thanks presenting sponsor Jim Hudson Automotive Group for its generous support of “Wine on the River” and all sponsors joining together for this event.

