Lexington Medical Center to Begin Training Resident Physicians

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — To ensure our community's rapidly growing population has access to the highest quality care, Lexington Medical Center has begun graduate medical education (GME) to train primary care physicians, in affiliation with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. The hospital’s first GME program will be in family medicine and will accept 13 residents per year beginning in summer 2023.

The hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program is poised to be one of the largest in South Carolina, increasing available residency positions in the state by 12%. Recruitment is underway for the first cohort of family medicine residents, who will begin training in July 2023 and be ready for independent practice in July 2026.

Construction began this year on a 45,000-square-foot building to house the GME programs’ instructional space and patient care clinics. The hospital plans to establish additional primary care-focused residency programs over the next five to six years, including Transitional Year, Internal Medicine and OB/GYN Residency Programs.

“As the area’s only independent health system, Lexington Medical Center has a long-held commitment to excellence in primary care. Training the next generation of primary care providers is aligned with our mission of providing quality health services that meet the needs of our communities. Our partnership with the University of South Carolina will ensure we have a steady source of skilled, compassionate physicians who value our culture of care and want to continue practicing here in the Midlands,” said Brent M. Powers, MD MBA FACP FACHE, senior vice president and chief medical officer at LMC.

“We are excited to see this expansion in training positions for health professionals. As we all work together, we are creating a healthier future for South Carolina”, said Dean Les Hall, MD, School of Medicine Columbia.