Lexington Medical Center Ranked Best Hospital in the Midlands by U.S. News & World Report

Hospital also ranked #2 best in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is excited to announce it has been recognized the best hospital in the Columbia Metro area by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. The hospital is the only hospital in the Midlands that ranked regionally and was named the second best hospital in South Carolina.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report ranked Lexington Medical Center as high performing in treating the following 11 adult procedures and conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Kidney failure

Stroke

“Recognition as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report reflects our dedication to delivering advanced medicine and state-of-the-art treatments to promote the health and well-being of our patients and their families. Achieving this prestigious ranking takes years of collaboration and innovation among specialties and providers throughout our organization,” said Brent M. Powers, MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Lexington Medical Center. “We are proud of our exceptional physicians, nurses, clinicians and staff for their continued commitment to providing quality health services that meet the needs of our communities.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33 year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”