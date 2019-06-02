LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's no secret that your heart is one of the most important organs in your body, and if you don't take care of it, a bad heart can lead to an early death.

Marquia Brumfield grew up being active, ran in track and played softball for the Army. She would pass out from time to time, but didn't know why.

"I suffered over the years but I never knew what was going on. The surgeon told me that I should have died as a teenager because I was so active because of the condition," said Brumfield.

It wasn't until the age of 43 that she discovered one of her arteries was on the wrong side of her heart.

"I was afraid,” explained Brumfield. “So I didn't want to get the surgery and I shied away from it until it was a necessity.”

Doctor Brandon Drafts, the interventional cardiologist at Lexington Medical, says heart attacks, structural issues and Coronary Arterial Disease are the biggest issues for a lot of people in the Palmetto State.

"It's critical. I think every organ in the body has a critical function but even for those organs to function, the heart has to be healthy," said Drafts. "Not only in South Carolina but in the Southeast, heart disease in general is very prevalent. Historically it's been the number one cause of death and disability in the country."

Drafts says heart issues are common in the state because of what we eat and how much we workout.

Luckily with recent advances in medication, devices and new techniques, he says it's easier now more than ever to treat heart issues. In some instances, surgery is no longer required.

"We're able to do more and less evasive procedures. I think ultimately it helps patients heal sooner and helps them recover quicker."

He says there's some things you can't control with heart problems, like your family genetics or simply growing older, but there are ways you can prevent experiencing heart disease early on in life.

"Number is one is lifestyle choices, diet and exercise is probably the two main and best things we can focus on. High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, those are choices and other disease processes that if we have a close follow up and close monitoring, those can be controlled."

Brumfield says if you think something is wrong, make sure you get yourself checked out.

"Know your body. If you feel something, if you feel different, you have to research it and you have to push your doctor to send you to a specialist until something is found out."