New Treatment Improves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — For older men, the symptoms of an enlarged prostate can be a real nuisance. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)—is a condition in men in which the prostate gland is enlarged and not cancerous. BHP affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80.

As the prostate enlarges, the gland presses against and narrows the urethra and the bladder wall often becomes thicker. Eventually, the bladder may weaken and lose the ability to empty completely, leaving some urine in the bladder or even making the man catheter dependent. The narrowing of the urethra and the inability to empty the bladder completely cause many of the urinary problems associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Symptoms of BPH include:

urinary frequency—urination eight or more times a day

urinary urgency—the inability to delay urination

hesitancy (trouble starting a urine stream)

a weak or an interrupted urine stream

dribbling at the end of urination

nocturia—frequent urination during periods of sleep

urinary retention

urinary incontinence (rare)

pain after ejaculation or during urination

urine that has an unusual color or smell

Until now, treatment options for BPH have included medications, minimally invasive procedures and surgery.

We are excited to offer a new treatment for men with an enlarged prostate causing urinary symptoms called Rezūm™. The treatment involves injecting water vapor or steam into the prostate, which causes the excess prostate tissue to die away. This creates more space for the urethra, leading to better urine flow.

There are several advantages to this procedure. It can be performed in the urologist’s office with minimal recovery time and does not require general anesthesia. It preserves men’s sexual function, which can be impacted by surgical treatments. Men are often able to discontinue the medications they have been taking for their enlarged prostate.