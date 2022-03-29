Walking Trails Around The Midlands

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the easiest ways to get active is walking. For most people, it’s safe, easy to stick with, low-cost and doesn’t require any special skills or equipment. For such a simple activity, it has many benefits, including reducing the risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer.



The Midlands is blessed with an abundance of great walking trails - each with its own unique features and level of difficulty. Choose one and get started walking your way to good health!