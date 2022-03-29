Walking Trails Around The Midlands

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the easiest ways to get active is walking. For most people, it’s safe, easy to stick with, low-cost and doesn’t require any special skills or equipment. For such a simple activity, it has many benefits, including reducing the risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer.
The Midlands is blessed with an abundance of great walking trails - each with its own unique features and level of difficulty. Choose one and get started walking your way to good health!
Trail Systems
Clemson Sandhills Research Center
Three easy, mostly flat loop trails that range from one to two miles.
Congaree National Park
Easy, short boardwalk and paved walking trails.
Harbison State Forest (Irmo)
Trails ranging from easy loops to difficult and back-style trails. Elevation changes in moderate to difficult trails.
Palmetto Trail
Trailheads located in Peak and Pomaria with scenic views of bridges and wildlife.
Sesquicentennial State Park (Northeast Columbia)
Easy loop trails that are two to four miles long.
Sumter National Forest (Whitmire/Clinton)
Longer trails and loops with moderate difficulty.
Single Trails
Columbia Canal and Riverfront
Flat, paved 5.9 miles in-and-out trail with river views.
Guignard Clay Quarry Loop/Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve (West Columbia)
Flat loop trail 2.5 miles long
Peachtree Rock Trail (Lexington)
2.4-mile loop with moderate elevation increase and a waterfall.
Saluda Shoals Park (Irmo)
3.4-mile trail that’s good for all levels.
Shealy’s Pond Trail (Lexington)
1.7-mile loop trail
Three Rivers Greenway Trail (West Columbia)
4.6-mile in-and-out paved walking path with activities
Timmerman Trail (Cayce)
3.5-mile paved trail