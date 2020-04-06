LEXINGTON, S.C. — Health experts are continuing to learn about a children's disease linked to COVID-19.

It's called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). According to the CDC, it's a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Dozens of school-age children around the country have been diagnosed with it and at least 3 children in New York have died from it.

The illness is fairly new and many parents have questions about the inflammatory syndrome.

We took those questions to Dr. Lillie Bates, pediatrician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice.

What are the symptoms?

"So typically it is fever, sometimes very severe abdominal pain, rashes that are unusual," said Dr. Bates. "It's often that's accompanied by swollen lips or red eyes." "Obviously there are a lot of things that cause rashes and fevers in children. In this situation the children usually do look very ill. And so most parents will know this is a little different for my child even if they don't know if they've ever been around someone who has had COVID-19."

The CDC also released a list of symptoms including:

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

What should parents do if their child is showing symptoms?

"It's going to be very important to contact the physician, pediatrician, family practice or if they are not readily available because it's the middle of the night to consider being evaluated by the emergency room, urgent care."

"The most important thing is not to panic because you know your child and that if it is a mild rash, no fever, then starting with your family care physician like a pediatrician or family practice."

Should families be worried about this disease?

"It is a very rare syndrome. Even in the areas that have reported multiple cases, it is still extremely rare. But the evaluation and treatment needs to be done usually in the hospital setting."

How can parents protect their kids from COVID-19?