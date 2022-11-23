When Viagra Doesn't Work

The good news is that there are other effective treatment options and with treatment almost all men with ED can return to sexual activity.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Erectile dysfunction (ED), which is the inability to obtain or maintain an erection, is a very common condition affecting 50% of men during their lifetime. While common, it is not a normal part of aging and can be treated. The most common cause of ED is narrowing in the blood vessels that provide blood to the penis. This is why men with diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure more commonly affected by ED. Side effects from the treatment of prostate cancer are another common cause of ED.

For most men, the first step in ED treatment is the use of oral medications. Commonly used medications are sildenafil (Viagra®) or tadalafil (Cialis®). These medications work by increasing the opening of blood vessels in the penis after sexual stimulation. While these medications are usually the first treatment option, they are not effective for up to 50% of men.

If oral medications are ineffective, it is common for men to become discouraged and not pursue other treatment options. The good news is that there are other effective treatment options and with treatment almost all men with ED can return to sexual activity.

The next treatment option can be penile injection therapy, which involves using a small insulin needle is used to inject medication directly into the penis. This medication causes an erection within 10 – 15 minutes of administration. Most men tolerate this well and find it effective, although many chose not to continue it long term because of the need for repeated injections.

Another option is placement of a penile implant. This is an extremely effective treatment option which brings satisfaction to almost all patients who receive it. Unfortunately, many patients are hesitant about surgery, which prevents them for exploring this treatment. Our teams are ready to educate you about this procedure.

The penile implant is usually performed as an outpatient procedure. Advances in technique and post operative pain management allows most patients to recovery quickly with mild to moderate discomfort within the first day or two after surgery. Most patients can get back to everyday activities within a week, although heavy lifting is restricted for four weeks. Most patients can use their implant four weeks after surgery.

Patient and partner satisfaction exceeds 95% for penile implants. Patients often comment that the confidence associated with the penile implant allows them to have spontaneous intercourse without the fear of losing an erection.