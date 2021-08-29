Celebrating a Legacy of Patient Care

ring his career, Dr. Moore served as chief of staff and chief of Surgery

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — After 30 years of caring for people as a vascular surgeon, William M. Moore, Jr., MD, FACS, has retired from Lexington Medical Center. During his career, Dr. Moore served as chief of staff, chief of Surgery, a physician at Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center, and medical director of Peripheral Vascular Rehabilitation.

Dr. Moore joined Lexington Medical Center in 1991 as the first board-certified vascular surgeon in the Midlands. In 1992, he became medical director of the Vascular Lab, expanding its services and helping the lab obtain national certification. Under his leadership, the Vascular Lab grew to include in-office vascular diagnostics and a screening program for patients at risk of carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm and peripheral artery disease.

Among Dr. Moore’s many accomplishments are performing the first endovascular repair for AAA in the state, performing the first placement of an APTUS device in the nation and assisting with the development of the carotid stenting program at Lexington Medical Center. He also collaborated with advanced practice providers to develop a comprehensive venous disease program that included venous ablation and wound care.

As technology continued to advance and the number of vascular surgery patients at Lexington Medical Center increased, Dr. Moore identified a need for more staff education to better care for his patients. In 1997, with the assistance of Clinical Education, Lexington Medical Center hosted its first vascular seminar, now known as Vascular Odyssey. More than 100 people attend this one-day seminar each year to learn how to care for patients with vascular disease.

In addition to providing patient care and improving staff education, Dr. Moore served as chair of the hospital’s Credentialing and Peer Review Committee. He represented Lexington Medical Center as the SC Medicare Advisory Committee member for Vascular Surgery since 1996 and served as chair of the hospital’s Anticoagulation Committee since 2012. He has published more than 80 scientific peer-reviewed articles and 20 book chapters.