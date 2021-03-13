Families of children with special needs struggle during the pandemic

Family Connection of South Carolina say they've seen a decrease in people reaching out help during the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Family Connection South Carolina says they've seen a decrease in families with children with special needs getting their well checks.

Now 27-year-old, Hannah Grace Anderson didn't walk or talk until after her 3rd birthday.

"She was diagnosed as globally and mentally delayed," her mother, Lisa Anderson said. " A little later came an autism diagnosis, and a little later came a chromosome deletion."

For the Anderson family, caring for a child with a disability was a challenge. "It was very overwhelming."

Lisa Anderson, Hannah Grace's mother, says while she had the support of her friends and family, many didn't understand what it was like to care for a child with special needs.

"Just to meet other families that knew what you were going through .... we could experience those high and lows with them," Lisa Anderson said.

When Hannah Grace was two, the Andersons got involved with Family Connection of South Carolina, a local nonprofit organization that serves families of children with disabilities and special healthcare needs.

Family Connection's parent support program matches parents who have recently received a diagnosis for their child with mentor parents, who have experience caring for a child with a similar diagnosis. During the pandemic it's been difficult for parents and their mentors to get together to chat and socialize.

Anderson says when she met her mentor, it was like a weight was lifted off her shoulders. "Definitely a sense of relief, because you knew they really understood and got it."

Family Connection CEO Amy Holbert says while they have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, they've seen a decrease in people reaching out for help. "We want to make sure our families are able to get accurate, timely, information," Holbert said, adding she has seen a decrease in families not going to get well check visits for kids during the pandemic.

Funded by grants and donations, Family Connection's services are free. Holbert wants families to know whether it's advice or a listening ear, help is available.