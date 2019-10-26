TYLER, Texas — A new report by the Centers for Disease Control shows suicides among young people are rising at an alarming rate.

According to the report, suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 10 and 24.

The study finds before 2007, the suicide rate for people 10-24 remained relatively constant. However, starting in 2007, that number began to rise to 10.6 suicides per 100,000 persons.

Between 2013 and 2017, the study says the pace of suicide as a cause of death grew to 7%, as opposed to 3% between 2007 and 2013.

Perhaps most heartbreaking is the rise of suicide as a cause of death for children between the ages of 10 and 14. The report says suicide rates among people in that age group tripled from 2007 to 2017.

For teens between 15-19, the suicide rate in 2017 increased 76% from 2007.

From 2013 to 2017, the suicide rate for young adults between 20-24 increased 6%.

The rate was higher for suicide than homicide for all three age groups.

The report points to the "black box warning" for antidepressants used to treat children, teens and young adults, which says the drug may cause suicide behavior.

Since 2015, antidepressant drug use by young adults decreased by 31% and 24% in children.

The report also cites social media as a cause for the rise in suicide.