SUMTER, S.C. — A drug store in Sumter is working to make hand sanitizer for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: DHEC: 10 new virus deaths, 107 total deaths in South Carolina

John Holladay is the lead pharmacist at Cut Rate Drug Store downtown.

"We had several calls from nursing homes and first responders asking if we had hand sanitizer. The answer was no, it's all back ordered," Holladay said. "After a visit from two nursing home nurses, they said they really needed something so is there something we can do?"

They decided to make the sanitizer to meet the need.

RELATED: Local church making masks for homeless people in Columbia

"We found the ethanol that's available at the ABC store and we can dilute that down and add some ingredients and give us a functional hand sanitizer," Holladay said.

They started selling it to local nursing homes and first responders in need.

"Everyone is doing their part.... We're doing ours through the hand sanitizer," Holladay said. "That's the best way to get through this is to come together and see how we can help each other."

Hand sanitizer is available for purchase at Cut Rate Drugs, located at 32 S. Main Street. First responders have priority.