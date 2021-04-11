Supply chain issues cause prescription drug shortage

According to the FDA, more than 100 drugs are on backorder. This includes antibiotics, diabetes, and cancer medications.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pandemic-related supply chain issues continue to wreak havoc on businesses across the country.

Now, pharmacies are feeling the impact with dozens of prescription drugs on backorder.

For some patients, getting their hands on these medications is a matter of life or death.

A shipment for Pfizer’s covid vaccine for kids aged five to 11 came through the doors of Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro Thursday morning.

“I already have appointments waiting so It’s a very nice day and I’m excited,” Pharmacy Owner Clement Ebhodaghe said.

While covid vaccines are in full supply, Ebhodaghe said he’s had trouble keeping other items in stock.

“So many medications are waiting on backorder,” Ebhodaghe said.

“I have quite a few that I can’t even get. If you get them at all the prices are very high.

He is not alone.

Supply chain issue causing delays is hitting pharmacies across the country.

According to the FDA, more than 100 drugs are on backorder including antibiotics, diabetes, and cancer medications.

“The good thing is most medications have alternatives, so it’s not just that if you don’t get this you die, but there are other alternatives that we can use,” Ebhodaghe explained.

“We contact the doctor and we change it to what should be good for the patient.”

He said over-the-counter drugs in his pharmacy like cough and cold medicine are in full supply.

“We are the last resort if they need anything,” Ebhodaghe said.

“If they have questions, they can contact the pharmacist who would be there to find suggestions for them.”