Boil water advisory in place for some Swansea residents

A spokesperson added that retesting will occur as soon as possible.

SWANSEA, S.C. — Those living along a specific road in the Town of Swansea are being warned to boil their water after a recent sample came back contaminated.

Christie Weidenhof of EA Services LLC announced on Saturday morning that residents in the area of Heartsease Road in the Lexington County town should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

"Analyses of recent biological samples collected by the Town of Swansea from the drinking water system serving the Heartsease Road area of Swansea indicate the water supply has been contaminated," the notice said adding that ice should also be avoided.

The advisory will remain in place until a follow-up test verifies the water is now clear. In the meantime, Weidenhof added that the line blow-off has been opened to increase water flow in the area and that resampling will happen as soon as possible.