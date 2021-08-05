Swimming advisory issued for portion of Congaree River in Columbia

Follow-up sampling will next be tested and results will be provided on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local agencies are warning swimmers and other outdoor enthusiasts to avoid one portion of the Congaree River due to a rise in bacteria levels recorded on Wednesday.

Citing the Congaree Riverkeeper, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control advised those with plans to hit the water to avoid the river from the Blossom Street Bridge to the Rosewood Drive Landing.

Congaree Riverkeeper also reiterates that the water sample in the location "did not meet the standard for swimming. The organization goes on to recommend against "contact recreation" such as swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling. At-risk groups are described as kids, people with compromised immune systems, and open wounds.

The elevated levels recorded at Rosewood Drive Landing are the first recorded there since June 9 and the highest, on records provided through howsmyscriver.org, in the last year.

