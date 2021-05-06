Talking to your children about traumatic events

Professional gives advice on how to talk to children, after bus hijacking incident in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following the hijacking of a school bus Thursday morning in Richland County, one of the concerns is how the students involved will deal with the incident.

A Midlands school social worker says fear and anxiety are both normal reactions to a stressful event.

"When children do experience these types of events, they do have questions. They’re confused, they’re scared, they’re anxious," said Dr. Tracey Whetstone, social worker, Fairfield Central High School.

According to Whetstone, traumatic stress is a normal reaction, especially for the children involved. She says the best way to deal with it is head on, but in a way that kids understand.

Dr. Whetstone added, "The bus driver was extremely calm. That’s key. Children watch us and his behavior kind of set the tone."

You also shouldn't be afraid to assure them that they are safe, according to Whetstone. If your child has questions that you don't know the answer to, be honest by saying you don't know. When you are honest, they will be too.

"Having a open dialogue about the trauma or about your emotions is key to moving forward. And offering your child an open floor to communicate," she added.

If it takes a while for them to get back to normal, that's fine. But if you notice they still are suffering over an extended period of time, your should seek professional help.

Richland School District Two had guidance counselors in schools today to talk to students.