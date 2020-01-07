"Tennessee Won't Be Silent" campaign launched to combat suicide deaths

“By increasing awareness across Tennessee, we have an enormous opportunity to save lives.”

With the help of a national nonprofit, the state has launched a new campaign called Tennessee Won't Be Silent to combat suicide deaths.

The Jason Foundation, Inc. is a nationally-recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention. It will work with partners across the state on programs and projects to build awareness and provide information, tools and resources to better be able to identify and help anyone who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Despite the many hardships that Tennesseans have endured these last few months, our message to anyone who may be struggling is this: you are not alone,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Resources and help are available, and there is no shame in asking for support. Check in with your family members and friends. Talking openly about mental health can be hard, but it is incredibly important. I'm grateful to The Jason Foundation for their efforts to increase awareness and availability of resources for mental health."

Gov. Lee was joined at the virtual kickoff of the campaign by state mental health and education leaders and representatives from the Jason Foundation. UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer is the national spokesperson for the foundation.

The inaugural educational initiative will be focused on supporting and educating first responders, who are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

“Suicide is preventable, and we know that awareness is key to prevention,” said Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation. “By increasing awareness across Tennessee, we have an enormous opportunity to save lives.”

Suicide is a growing national public health crisis, with suicide rates rising by 30 percent across the country between 2000 and 2016. Experts fear the crisis will be made worse by COVID-19-related social isolation and especially economic hardship, which has been consistently linked to an increase in suicides.

“Our experience from natural disasters, severe economic downturns, and other times of widespread distress is that the mental health impacts really hit home for people starting about five to six months after the event begins. The timing and the message of this campaign are perfect for our neighbors who are hurting,” said Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our students’ well-being in far-reaching ways—academically, physically, and mentally,” added Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Caring for the whole child is and must remain a top priority for our entire state, and partnerships like this are critical to ensuring students and families know where to turn for help.”