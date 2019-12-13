What are we looking for when it comes to our health?

The latest Google data reveals, in 2019 Americans were curious about lowering their blood pressure, the Keto diet and curing hiccups. The list collected search terms between January and early December.

It makes sense that people are googling about high blood pressure. The American Heart Association says it is common. In fact, more than a hundred million Americans, have high blood pressure. Half of people with high blood pressure do not have the condition under control. That is because high blood pressure can take years to develop with no warning.

What are the symptoms of high blood pressure?

Most people with high blood pressure have no signs or symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels.

A few people with high blood pressure may have headaches, shortness of breath or nosebleeds, but these signs and symptoms aren't specific and usually don't occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe or life-threatening stage.

You may be one of the people who have no signs of uncontrolled blood pressure. The risks increase for those with a family history, are overweight, chronically stressed or smoke.

It is important people know where they stand because high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems like heart attack and stroke.

How do doctors feel about digging into Google and Web MD?

The top ten list of the most-searched health questions in the United States this year also included questions about the flu to cholesterol and alcohol.

How to lower blood pressure

What is Keto?

How to get rid of hiccups

How long does the flu last?

What causes hiccups?

What causes kidney stones?

What is HPV?

How to lower cholesterol

How many calories should I eat a day?

How long does alcohol stay in your system?

Overall, physicians say access to information has the potential to empower patients. However, patients should be cautious about using unconfirmed information. They should involve health care professionals to make informed decisions.













