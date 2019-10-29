Jenna Schardt is a graduate student studying occupational therapy. She's also about to live stream her brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The 25-year-old has focused her career on care for stroke patients and others with neurological problems, but, in a twist of fate, she's now become one of those patients.

It started when she suddenly couldn't speak while working at a North Texas rehabilitation center, officials with the hospital said. Doctors found she had a mass of blood vessels in her brain affecting her speech.

So, she needed surgery.

And she decided to livestream the whole experience to help educate others about what it all looks like.

She'll be awake during the surgery, working with her neurosurgeons, Dr. Randall Graham and Dr. Bartley Mitchell, to describe what's going on.

Dr. Nimesh Patel, the chief of neurosurgery at the hospital, will also be there to help take viewers' questions live, according to hospital officials.

Want to watch the livestream? It started at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Methodist's Facebook page. You can see it in the embed below.