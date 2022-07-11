Invasive ticks found in South Carolina, could already in Midlands, experts say

The Asian Longhorned Tick was recently found in York County. According to experts, the invasive species could already be in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), an invasive species of tick was discovered in the Palmetto State.

This arachnid is known as the Asian Longhorned Tick, and experts believe it has made its way down south after it was discovered in Delaware and New Jersey.

The tick was found on a farm in York County and, according to Dr. Melissa Nolan, they could already be here in the Midlands.

The tick is invasive partially because of its mating patterns. A female does not require a male to produce eggs, and typically, they can lay thousands at a time.

Nolan says that if you or a pet were to encounter a population of the ticks while out in a wooded area, you could find yourselves covered in hundreds.

"The concern really is that this tick could overwhelm livestock or dogs or people. We have detected lime disease, anaplasma, and a couple other commonly known pathogens in ticks in other states."

This concern for pet owners is one recognized by Fred Askew. He owns Doggie Q's, a dog training company, and interacts with dozens of dogs on a weekly basis. He enjoys taking his dogs outside and hearing about the tick will make him more vigilant when checking his dogs, something that he already does pretty regularly.

"Just checking the common areas – the ears, on the backs, under the chest, all that good stuff. A tick can be deadly for a dog."

The tick was found at a farm and has local farmers, like Tracy Allen, on alert. She and her husband own Allen Acres Farm in Lexington and have a herd of meat cattle.

"We’re always very cautious about our animals. They are meat cattle, so we want to make sure that we’re providing the best possible care for our animals."