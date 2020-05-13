COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has announced two additional COVID-19 community testing events in Columbia for Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

There will also be community testing events in Taylors and Seneca.

The community testing is done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies. According to Prisma, they hope to reach populations who may otherwise not have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

Prisma Health is offering community screenings for COVID-19 at the following locations this week:

Midlands locations:

Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Watkins-Nance Elementary School, 2525 Barhamville Road, Columbia 29204

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Watkins-Nance Elementary School, 2525 Barhamville Road, Columbia 29204

Upstate locations:

Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Brook Glenn Elementary School, 2003 E. Lee Road, Taylors 29687

Saturday, May 16: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge Elementary School, 995 S. Oak St., Seneca 29678

Community members should know the following about testing:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/

