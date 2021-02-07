USC research group wants African Americans for healthy eating study

Participants much be between the ages of 18 and 65.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking to improve your diet and reduce your risk of developing diabetes?

If you answered yes, the University of South Carolina is looking for you.

A research group within the university is looking for African American adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who can participate in a three-month healthy eating and lifestyle study.

"You will learn how to cook healthy and delicious recipes here at UofSC so that you can enjoy the health benefits from nutritious meals that taste great," the researchers wrote on their website.

Participants must also not be pregnant, have type 2 diabetes, or take medicines to control type 2 diabetes. They must live in the Columbia area, be able to attend meetings, and be willing to be placed on one of three diets - a healthy U.S. diet, a Mediterranean diet, or a vegetarian diet.

“Participating in our studies is fun and can be life-changing for your health,” the researchers said online.

The study will have lab visits that involve measuring height and weight and a “non-fasting blood draw" via a finger-stick. These visits will happen early on to establish a baseline and again at three months. It will also include the completion of several questionnaires at each time point.