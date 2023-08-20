New vaccine to protect small children amid uptick in hospitalization

DHEC says it'll be the first time both adults and children will be protected from the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new vaccine approved in July aims to help protect children against RSV infections for the first time - all as, according to state health authorities, hospitals are seeing a slight uptick in pediatric patients.

Jack Devita, who just started school, said some of his favorite things to learn about astronauts and math. But he said he couldn’t do any of those things if he were sick.

“Staying and sleeping in my bed, yup resting in bed,” Jack said.

According to Dr. Jonathan Knoche with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one of the illnesses that could threaten Jack’s health this fall is RSV, specifically targeting young children.

“So, we’re starting to see the rate of hospitalizations starting to tick up just a little bit, particularly for the younger population; it’s just really starting to pick up,” Dr. Knoche said.

Jack’s dad, Michael DeVita, said they rely on routine to fight illness or help build an immune system.

“We focus on exercise - we exercise a lot workout. We eat good foods, we get good sleep, and we drink a lot of water, and usually, we stay pretty healthy,” Michael said.

Dr. Knoche said, in addition to a great routine, soon there will be a shot to help children.

“There is a pediatric product that is going to be available for the first time. Every single child under the age of eight months is going to be recommended to get RSV during their first RSV season. Children with lung complications will be recommended to get a second dose,” he said.

He added that people 16 and older will get a separate vaccine, which the CDC approved in June. With products on the market, it will be the first time adult and pediatric populations will be protected from RSV.