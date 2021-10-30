Walk to End Alzheimer's raises more than $180,000 for a cure in Columbia

The entire chapter of USC's Sigma Nu fraternity also attended and raised more than $10,000 for the event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 1,500 volunteers came together at Segra Park on Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which slowly causes brain cells to degenerate and die. Currently, there is no cure. But the Alzheimer's Association event raised more than $180,000 for research to find one.

Participants often carried different color flowers as well to represent the impact the disease had on their lives. Blue flowers represented those who have Alzheimer's or dementia while the orange flower is for those who support the cause. Purple flowers represent walkers who have lost a loved one to the disease and yellow represents a participant who is caring for someone with Alzheimer's.

News19's Andrea Mock hosted the walk and noted some of the flowers in the crowd on Saturday.

"Now, I'm really glad I don't have lashes on today because I'm about to cry, too," she said seeing the many purple flowers in the audience.

Mock also praised other supporters who, even though not impacted by the disease personally, joined the effort to bring about a future without it.

"That means you're here because you have a good heart and because you want to raise money to find a cure for this disease," she said. "You're here in support of your neighbors, of your friends, of your loved ones. If you have an orange flower raise it high."