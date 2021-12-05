WIC participants can now use self-checkout at two new store chains

WIC has roughly 72,000 program participants in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recipients of Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits in South Carolina can now use self-checkout lanes at two major grocery retailers with locations around the state.

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday that participants in the WIC program can now use their WIC cards at the self-checkout lanes of both Walmart and Kroger.

“This newly available method for checking out should help make WIC participants’ shopping experience easier,” WIC Vendor Management Unit Manager Lorraine Glover said.

WIC, which provides several services including access to nutritious food, has about 72,000 program participants in South Carolina. There are about 600 authorized retailers.

In order to use the self-checkouts at store locations, the participant's eWIC card needs to be the first type of payment used during the transaction. And other features, like balance enquiry, will still require a standard register and cashier. And if a purchaser changes their mind on a particular item, removing it will still require approval from a store associate.