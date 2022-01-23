Water main break shuts down road in Forest Acres, crews looking for source

Photos show a section of Covenant Crossing completely inundated with rushing water.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A water main break may be a cause for concern not only for residents and businesses in Forest Acres but also for drivers as photos show a section of road flooding.

The City of Forest Acres issued a warning on Friday asking the public to avoid Covenant Crossing near Robert Spring Road as water department crews from nearby Columbia work to find the cause.

The photo also shows police vehicles in the area near The Therapy Place, Inc. blocking roadways that are completely inundated with water.

In the meantime, residents in the immediate area of Covenant Crossing may experience low water pressure. While the warning makes no mention of a boil water advisory, they typically follow situations where low water pressure is present due to the possibility that bacteria may be able to enter the system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.