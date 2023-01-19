Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood

Drivers in the Deaswood neighborhood near Lake Katherine should avoid the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood.

According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600 block of Woodlake Drive, which is in the Deaswood neighborhood not far from Lake Katherine.

A spokesperson said that the break was recent and the cause has not yet been determined. No specific timeframe has been set for the break will be repaired.

Since the main repair efforts were announced, a boil water advisory has also been issued for the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Woodlake Drive as well as the 4600 block of Carter Hill Drive. Residents under the advisory should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking it or using it in the preparation of food or ice.

The advisory is precautionary since the 16-inch water main break could result in bacterial contamination of the water. Columbia Water laboratory staff will ultimately test the water once the break is repaired to insure that it is safe to ingest.