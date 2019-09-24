TYLER, Texas — Ovarian cancer affects tens of thousands of women each year.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime.

This year, American Cancer Society says more than 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. More than half, nearly 14,000 woman, will die from it.

There are three different types of tumors that can develop into ovarian cancer.

The first is Epithelial tumors, the most common ovarian tumors, develop on the outer surface of the ovary.

Germ cell tumors develop from cells that produce eggs. Stromal tumors develop develop in structural tissue where female hormones are produced.

There are several symptoms that may signal ovarian cancer including:

Having to go to the bathroom frequently

Back pain

Getting full easily

Fatigue

Heartburn

Constipation

Upset stomach

Stomach swelling/weight loss

Changes in menstrual cycles

Pelvic and abdominal pain

Pap smear exams help doctors detect cervical cancer, but ovarian cancer is much more difficult to detect.

If you are experiencing these symptoms for a long period of time you are encouraged to talk to your doctor about getting screened.

There are many options a person can choice like:

Blood test

Ultra sounds

CT scans

MRI scans

X-Rays

Once the cancer is detected, possible treatments include chemotherapy and most commonly surgery. Most surgeries involved removed the uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes. However, this is not always the case for women of child-bearing age whose cancer is caught early. Women who do have the surgery and their uterus and ovaries are removed will not able to become pregnant and will start menopause if they have not already.

Women who take oral birth control pills, have children before the age of 26 and breastfeed have a lower risk of developing the cancer.

For more information about cervical cancer to American Cancer Society.