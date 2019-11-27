COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is joining partners to commemorate World AIDS Day in a daylong event centered on efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

The "Ending the Epidemics SC" will be 8 a.m.-8 pm. Monday, Dec, 2, at the SC State House in Columbia. SC DHEC sees the event as an opportunity for South Carolinians to unite to fight against the intersecting epidemics of HIV, STDs, viral hepatitis, and substance abuse disorders; to show support for people living with these issues; and remember those who have died. There will be informational booths and a special story telling event featuring South Carolinians who have been impacted by HIV, STDs, viral hepatitis and substance use disorders.

On Tuesday Dec. 3, DHEC will be sponsoring no-cost testing for HIV, STDs and hepatitis C at health care offices around the state.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with diagnosed HIV infection (including AIDS). Between 2016 and 2017, an estimated 1,500 people were newly diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in the state. Of those newly diagnosed, 66 percent were African American, 22 percent were white, and 8 percent were Hispanic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1.1 million people nationally have HIV, and 1 in 7 of them don’t know they have it.

"Early detection through testing remains essential to successfully identifying and treating the disease, and helping to end the epidemic," Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division said. “It’s critical that people get tested and know their diagnosis so those who have HIV can get treatment as soon as possible.”

For more information about the Dec. 2 event or the Dec. 3 no-cost testing, call 1-855-4SCDHEC (1-855-472-3432), or visit www.scdhec.gov/World-AIDS-Day.