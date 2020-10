COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is World Stroke Day. According to the CDC , someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds. Worldwide, about five million people die every year due to a stroke.

Strokes are a leading cause of disability in the United States. According to AnnMarie Knight, the chair of the undergrad Speech Language Pathology undergrad program at Columbia College, strokes can potentially affect the brain in four different ways.