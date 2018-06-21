Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It may come as a surprise that the most deadly weather isn't a natural disaster — it's heat.

According to the US Natural Hazard Statistics, heat has killed 134 people every year on average since 1988.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are similar. If you ignore or do not recognize the signs of heat exhaustion, it could lead to a heat stroke.

If you are suffering from heat exhaustion:

Get to a cool, air conditioned place

Drink water

Cool shower/cold compress

If someone has signs of a heat stroke:

Get them to a cool place

Call 911

If left untreated, heat stroke can lead to permanent brain damage.

The most vulnerable age group is seniors. According to a report by the National Weather Service, 64% of heat related deaths in 2017 were those over 50. However, heat stroke and exhaustion can happen at any age.

