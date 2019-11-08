COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures across the Midlands over the weekend topped out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like values closer to 100°. Unfortunately, this pattern will remain in place for the first half of the work week.

High pressure on Monday will keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s with an easterly breeze. A majority of the region will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

By Tuesday, the high pressure will slide off of the coast, shifting winds out of the southeast and bringing in more humid conditions, which will make the feels like values climb as well. Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 90s but will feel closer to 105°. Wednesday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with feels like values around 107°.

Wednesday late afternoon and evening, a cold front will approach from the northwest, bringing showers and storms that last through Thursday as the front pushes through.

Temperatures Thursday will lower given the increased cloud cover and rainfall.

The cold front is then forecast to stall just to the south, keeping rain chances in the forecast through next weekend. Temperatures, however, will stay around 90° to finish out the week.