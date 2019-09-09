COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was hot and dry, but at least the humidity was low. Unfortunately, that will not be the case to start the work week. Higher dew points will make conditions more muggy and temperatures feel like the triple digits on Monday.

Monday afternoon, temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s, with Columbia forecast to have a high of 97°. Feels like values across the Midlands will be in the triple digits, feeling anywhere from 101° to 104°.

The weather will remain quiet to start the week, with dry conditions on Monday. An isolated shower is possible in the low country and along the coast due to the sea breeze.

This hot weather is all due to an upper level area of high pressure that is building across the deep south. This high is forecast to remain across the south through at least Friday, keeping temperatures well above average as air sinks and warms. Average for Columbia this time of year is 87°.

Tuesday, temperatures will return to the low to mid 90s and the chance for a shower or storm does increase to about 20%. Storms will be isolated across the region.

Midweek temperatures will remain in the 90s with dry conditions. As moisture increases during the week due to an onshore flow, the chance for a shower or storm will rise starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

Looking long term, temperatures are forecast to remain above average. The Climate Prediction Center places all of South Carolina in a 70% chance of seeing above average temperatures September 14th through September 18th. Average for this time of year is 87°, so we can expect temperatures close to or above 90° for at least the next week or two.

