WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In July 2018, Carnegie Science's Scott Sheppard announced the discovery of 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter — 11 “normal” outer moons, and one that he called an “oddball.”

This brought Jupiter’s total number of known moons to a whopping 79 — the most of any planet in our Solar System.

Now you can help Sheppard and his co-discoverers select the names for five of these newly announced moons!

The contest runs until April 15, 2019.

To make a submission, tweet your suggested moon name to @JupiterLunacy and tell them why you picked it using 280 characters or fewer or a short video. Don't forget to include the hashtag #NameJupitersMoons.

RULES

Jupiter Moons must be named after characters from Roman or Greek mythology who were either descendants or lovers of the god known as Jupiter (Roman) or Zeus (Greeks).

Submissions must be 16 characters of fewer, preferably one word.

Submissions must not be offensive in any language or to any culture.

Submissions must not be too similar to the existing names of any moons or asteroids.

Names of a purely or principally commercial nature are prohibited.

Names of individuals, places, or events that are principally known for political, military, or religious activities are not suitable.

Names commemorating living persons are not allowed.

RULES FOR EACH MOON

S/2003 J5 (Jupiter LVII) which is retrograde and thus name must be related to Jupiter or Zeus and end in an “e."

S/2003 J15 (Jupiter LVIII) which is retrograde and thus name must be related to Jupiter or Zeus and end in an “e.”

S/2003 J3 (Jupiter LX) which is retrograde and thus name must be related to Jupiter or Zeus and end in an “e.”

S/2017 J4 (Jupiter LXV) which is prograde and thus name must be related to Jupiter or Zeus and end in an “a.”

S/2018 J1 (Jupiter LXXI) which is prograde and thus name must be related to Jupiter or Zeus and end in an “a.”

MAKE SURE YOUR PROPOSED NAME ISN'T ALREADY IN USE

Current Asteroid names can be checked at the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center here or here. Existing names for Jupiter's other moons can be checked at Sheppard's website here.