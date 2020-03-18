COLUMBIA, S.C. — We've been seeing post on social media from parents, extremely confused by their child's class assignments.

Teachers have also reached out to say they are available to help tutor students in need.

The South Carolina Department of Education has asked that all school districts provide 10-day instructional plans for the ELearning initiative.

Kershaw County has already enacted their plans, as they closed schools last Friday.

A teacher we spoke with says she's encouraging parents to reach out if they need help.

"All of the teachers are here waiting to help you," says Elizabeth Gibbs, orchestra teacher at E L Wright Middle School. "There are so many people that I know that are teachers, that are reaching out to their communities saying 'hey I'm a math teacher, I'm an English teacher, if you need help let me know.'"

Gibbs asked her students to take their instruments home and to reach out if they need help tuning their instruments.

She's also looking into free online learning programs.

"We're going to try out using SmartMusic, which is essentially like an online practicing forum, but it has the music for the kids and it shows them their part, what it sounds like with the whole orchestra," says Gibbs. "It has a tracker that they can follow. It's a really wonderful software and it's helpful that it's free right now, because it is usually really expensive."

Gibbs says many education software companies are providing services free, as schools around the nation close.

SCDE and SCETV are also providing at-home learning links on their websites to help parents and educators.

Gibbs says she encourages everyone to do their best during this challenging time.

"I think it's also a really positive way for them to see what our job is like everyday."