COLUMBIA, S.C. — Faye Swetlik's disappearance and death has brought an increased attention to missing children cases in the Midlands area.

Here are some of the minors still currently missing in the area:

NCMEC

Travis Tucker he’s from right here in Columbia. He’s a 14 year old whose around 5’6 and weights about 130 lbs. He was last seen on January 21, 2020.

Destine Freberg is from Summerville. She’s 14 years-old whose around 5’5 and weights about 115 pounds. She was last seen on January 4th, 2020.

Levi Moon is from Sumter. He’s 17 years old around 5’6 and weighs about 136 pounds. He was last seen on January 17th, 2020.

Santrell Polite is from Sumter. She’s 14 years old around 5’5 and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen on December 28th.

Zaniyah Jones is from Columbia. She’s 16 around 5’5 and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen on December 9th.

Francisco Alvarado is from Columbia. He’s 16 years old around 5’7 ands weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen on Nov 1st.

Elizabeth Thurmond is from Columbia. She’s 17 years old around 5’2 and weighs about 125 pounds and was last seen on October 22.

Skylar Sawyer is from Columbia. She’s 15 years of age, around 5’7 and weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen on October 6.

To learn more and/or search for a missing child visit here.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these young people be sure to call 1-888-Crime-SC.