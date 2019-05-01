A Largo police officer and good Samaritans are being hailed for their heroic lifesaving efforts.

Officer Jonathan DePierre arrived on the scene where a car with an elderly woman inside was sinking into the water at the Palms of Largo, according to police.

DePierre jumped into the five-foot-deep lake and helped hold the woman’s head above water until he could get her out of the car, officers said.

Related: Good Samaritans, police officer save woman from sinking car

Police said good Samaritans helped by trying to keep the car from sinking further.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, law enforcement said.

Police said DePierre’s quick handling of the situation and the bystanders who helped saved the woman's life.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.