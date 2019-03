PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in Paulding County are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old missing child.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Phillip Ball was last seen in the area of the Ravenwood subdivision off of Highway 101N. He might be with his 13-year-old brother Jacob.

WXIA

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

