HICKORY, N.C. — Gerber announced the winner of the ninth annual Photo Search and a baby from Hickory, North Carolina won the coveted spot.

Kairi Yang, 1, from Hickory, North Carolina, was crowned as Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby, chosen from more than 544,000 entries – a first in Photo Search history.

“Kairi was chosen because of the wide-eyed curiosity and the look of wonder we saw in her eyes,” Bill Partyka, the president and CEO of Gerber, tells TODAY Parents. “Her expressiveness in the winning photo reminds us of looking to the future through a child’s eyes and being excited for all that it holds.”

