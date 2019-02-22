BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech Police say they have identified a suspect after two hidden cameras were recovered in on-campus public bathrooms.

Police said one of the hidden cameras was disguised as a USB wall charger that was plugged into an outlet, while the other was disguised as a clothing hook, which was mounted with adhesive and Velcro on a bathroom wall.

After the devices were discovered, police identified and spoke with a suspect, who investigators say admitted to placing the cameras in the public restrooms and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police have not released the suspect's name, but say there is no information at this time to indicate anyone else was involved or that there are more hidden cameras on campus.

The investigation is ongoing. Virginia Tech Police ask if anyone has any information about this incident or have any suspicious activity to report, to call the department's non-emergency line at 540-382-4343.