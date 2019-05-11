ORANGEBURG, S.C. — At the voter registration building in Orangeburg the staff has been monitoring the turnout among the polling stations.

Across the county they say they’ve seen better than usual turnout among voters saying in one town they’ve seen nearly 200 people show up to cast their ballot.

"It’s a little higher than what we expected and it’s a great thing" says Aurora Smalls, county of Orangeburg voter registration & elections director, "What we found is that when you have an election with a mayor and they’re being contested than you will have a bigger turnout and we see it in Holly hill and north and Springfield and some are those are the higher areas where we see turnout."

The staff says the turnout out has been encouraging as some of the polling stations during similar elections in the past may have only seen 5-10 voters.

But the voter registration team says they've run into one consistent problem throughout the day.

"The issue or issue we received today is mostly that people cannot vote" says Smalls, "They don't stay in the town limits so they're not eligible to vote and they have been coming out to vote and we hate to turn people away but if you're not qualified than you're not eligible to vote in this election."