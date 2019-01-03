GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A hiker was seriously injured after falling about 70 feet on a trail at Crowders Mountain Friday morning, officials said.

The Gastonia Fire Department was called to a backside trail on the mountain just before 8 a.m. A witness told 911 that two climbers were hiking up the trail to take pictures when one of them lost their balance and fell down a wall.

Rescuers climbed the mountain and reached the climber, who was carried 100 feet up the wall and rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The climber has not been identified.

