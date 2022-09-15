'Historic day': Indiana's abortion ban takes effect

"People think the Roe v. Wade issue is just about abortion, but it is not," said one student.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban took effect Thursday.

Anti-abortion groups like Right to Life call it a historic day.

"It's a chance for us to really sort of step up and show as a state that we can take care of and provide for both pregnant moms and their unborn babies," said Marc Tuttle, president of Right to Life Indianapolis.

Tuttle said the law allows for legal protection for the unborn and support for pregnant mothers.

"I feel like Hoosiers are generous enough that I feel like we're going to be there to support, to love, to help every Hoosier no matter their circumstances," said Tuttle.

The law does have some impacts. Some say they are unwilling to work or live in Indiana.

Oliver Grundmann was offered a leadership position at the IU School of Medicine, nearly 900 miles away from home.

"I had to think about it anyway, because relocating with family is always a little bit difficult if your significant other also has a full-time position," said Grundmann.

Grundmann said he decided not to take the position of director of the clinical pharmacology division, after putting his two young daughters first.

"For me, it was important to, without becoming too political as a private citizen, to have a future for them or to provide them with a future that provides them with autonomy over their bodies," said Grundmann.

Grundmann isn't the only one.

Niki Dolfi of Illinois said she's no longer considering IUPUI for her Ph.D. program.

"People think the Roe v. Wade issue is just about abortion, but it is not," said Dolfi.

Dolfi said she takes medications that have abortive features.

"One of the medications is used to treat ulcers," said Dolfi. "I never considered, 'Would I have appropriate medical access for just regular medications that I might need?' But now that I'm nearing the end of my master's program and looking at Ph.D. programs, my choices are Illinois or way on the West Coast or way on the East Coast."

Grundmann said he doesn't think he would feel differently about abortion laws if he didn't have children.

"It's such an impactful change in the legal landscape that I would still think, even without children and as a gay male, I would still say this is something that I would always support," said Grundmann.

Tuttle said the law shouldn't be an obstacle for anyone coming to Indiana.

"We're going to have more than enough professionals to be able to serve the needs of Hoosiers," said Tuttle.

Tuttle also said there will need to be more steps to ensure the abortion law is enforced.