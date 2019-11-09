SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when hijacked planes flew into the Twin Towers.

Across the Midlands, communities are commemorating their memory with events and stair climbs.

In Columbia, the 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Event will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 8 a.m.

All first responders, military service members and the public are invited to attend.

The event will honor those men and women who serve daily to protect our freedoms and keep our communities safe.

In Cayce, the Cayce Department of Public safety will raise the American flag at the Blossom Street Bridge to honor the lives that were lost.

The flag will be raised at 8:46 a.m. for the time the American Airlines flight 11 was flown into the North tower of the World Trade Center.

Then the flag will be lowered at 10:28 a.m. to mark the when the North tower fell.

In Kershaw County, today is hero day at Stover Middle School.

Kershaw county law enforcement officers are having a blood drive.

Hero day will be 8:25 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Students, parents and community members are invited to attend.

After the event. the blood drive will be in the Wellness Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

In the Upstate, Oconee County sheriff's office is hosting their first inaugural stadium climb at West Oak High School.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and all law enforcement, emergency medical services and firemen will be honored for their selfless service across the naiton.

Participants will climb all the states of the football stadium 10 times while wearing full first responder gear.

This is meant to simulate what first responders had to endure during the tragic event.