Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places

According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations

Example video title will go here for this video

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history.

According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations.

“I think it’s very important because they had used slave labor in other places throughout South Carolina," said Calhoun County Museum director Debbie Roland.

According to the State Library, the railroad that runs through what was then known as Louisville was the first branch of the first railroad in the state.

The line ran from the Lowcountry through Orangeburg and St. Matthews up the river toward Columbia.

It is one of two railroads in Calhoun County, the other is in the town of Cameron.

Related Articles A festival honoring the world's oldest train depot located in South Carolina

“What’s really unusual is the fact that this railroad was so important to Saint Matthews but it didn’t stop the transportation from going from one side to the other," said Roland.

The museum is working on having the railroad cut listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the State Library, what makes it eligible is its potential to yield further information about the role of enslaved African Americans in railroad construction.

Related Articles Restoration process continues for historic Orangeburg bowling alley

Roland says there is almost no existing documentation of the railroad cut and who created it.